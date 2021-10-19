Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0295 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 19th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00189066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Digitex Futures Coin Profile

Digitex Futures (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

