Digitex Token Trading Down 14.3% This Week (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00187875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

