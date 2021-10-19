Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $43.25 and a fifty-two week high of $222.93.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.30%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.