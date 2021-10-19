Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 223,055 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.04% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $51,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLX. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

HLX stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

