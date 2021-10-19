Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,971 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.45% of Marcus & Millichap worth $53,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 327.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMI. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,595 shares of company stock worth $461,943 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMI opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $45.41.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.