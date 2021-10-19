Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 32,814 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Lumentum worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $32,429,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 109.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 44.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 477,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 145,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.