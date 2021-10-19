Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.65% of MBIA worth $51,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MBIA by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,753.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $764.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04. MBIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter. MBIA had a negative net margin of 115.91% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.