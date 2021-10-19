Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.76% of Avista worth $52,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

