Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.94% of Avid Technology worth $52,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,709 shares of company stock worth $1,695,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

