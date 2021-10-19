Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of Callon Petroleum worth $53,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of CPE opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

