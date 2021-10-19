Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,461,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 177,146 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.99% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $52,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 878.97 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.