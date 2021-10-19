Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.07 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,758 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 77,285 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $49,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.52 and a 52-week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,989 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,086. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

