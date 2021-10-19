Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.31 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.23% of Ichor worth $49,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ichor by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

