Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.63 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,391 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.25% of Malibu Boats worth $49,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

MBUU opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

