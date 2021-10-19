Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.90 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Digital Turbine worth $49,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APPS. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.06.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

