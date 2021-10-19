Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.58 Million Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,491 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.13% of Harsco worth $50,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 867.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 48.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 115,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Harsco by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

