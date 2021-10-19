Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $50.87 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Flowserve worth $50,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after purchasing an additional 347,748 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

