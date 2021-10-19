Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.21 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Cannae worth $51,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 5.3% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

