Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.52 Million Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,219,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,394 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.44% of Wabash National worth $51,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Wabash National by 1,664.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Wabash National by 501.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 14.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $795.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.33%.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

