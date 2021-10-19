Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.70 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 872,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.57% of Compass Minerals International worth $51,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,466,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 438,253 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,108,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 47.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

