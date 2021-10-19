Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.01 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 42,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.84% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $52,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after buying an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 685,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,121,000 after buying an additional 66,667 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

