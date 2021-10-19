Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.33 Million Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of Avaya worth $52,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

