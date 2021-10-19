Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.40% of Cowen worth $52,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $7,312,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,273,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,274,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,496,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,882 shares of company stock worth $275,280. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

