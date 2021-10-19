Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.54 Million Stock Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.15% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $53,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.10 million, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

