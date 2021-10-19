Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.88% of National HealthCare worth $52,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in National HealthCare by 250.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.25.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

