Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $52,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $116,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

