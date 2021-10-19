Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,098,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.14% of SiriusPoint worth $51,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

