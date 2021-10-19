Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $49,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 432.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 56.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

