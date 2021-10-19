Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,295 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.95% of FB Financial worth $52,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after acquiring an additional 204,687 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 109.4% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist decreased their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

