Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,484 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of IAA worth $50,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,222,000 after purchasing an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 87.9% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,059,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after purchasing an additional 495,799 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,056,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,469,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,166,000 after purchasing an additional 439,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,592,000 after purchasing an additional 419,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAA opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $445.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

