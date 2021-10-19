Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 132,680 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,680 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.02% of O-I Glass worth $51,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in O-I Glass by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 73.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 445.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

