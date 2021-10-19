Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,108 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.15% of StoneX Group worth $49,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,827. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNEX opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

