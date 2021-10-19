Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,113 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.89% of Kforce worth $52,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFRC stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $69.00.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

