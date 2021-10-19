Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,528 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,201,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 49,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.41% of Standard Motor Products worth $52,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 119.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 29.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,498. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

NYSE SMP opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

