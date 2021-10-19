Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,858 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.69% of Titan Machinery worth $53,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 990.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN stock opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $613.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.77. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

