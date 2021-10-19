Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 61,098 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,098 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.49% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $49,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRC. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 25.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $93.02 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

