Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 64,475 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of NorthWestern worth $49,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after buying an additional 55,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.