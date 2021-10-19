Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 813,145 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $53,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,108,441 shares of company stock valued at $311,883,923.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

