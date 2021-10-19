Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,563,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.00% of Glatfelter worth $49,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Glatfelter by 32.8% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,906,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 718,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Glatfelter by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 65,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 2,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 757,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 723,741 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,114,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

GLT opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.