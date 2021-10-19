Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,066,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.21% of Viad worth $53,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viad by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Viad by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.01. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

