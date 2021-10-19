Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,247 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.38% of Mercury Systems worth $51,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

