Dinero (DIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last week, Dinero has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dinero has a market cap of $5,063.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinero is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Dinero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.