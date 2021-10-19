DinoSwap Price Tops $0.31 (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 100,919,525 coins and its circulating supply is 47,551,131 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.