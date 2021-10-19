Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 344 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 357.40 ($4.67).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 283.53 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 299.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.86.

In other news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

