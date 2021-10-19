Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $28.12

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $27.45. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 61,945 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 60,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

