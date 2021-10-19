Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.59

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and traded as high as $65.75. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 1,330,980 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 850.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 121,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.