Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading 1.1% Higher

Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $30.07. 2,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

