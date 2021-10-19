Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $12.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:DFS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,728. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.94.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.