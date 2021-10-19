Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON DEC traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 116 ($1.52). 5,106,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.99. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of £985.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

