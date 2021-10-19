dKargo Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. dKargo has a total market cap of $147.54 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dKargo has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.27 or 0.00190919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00088671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

dKargo Coin Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

